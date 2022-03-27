Search

27 Mar 2022

Engage to make Tippeary an attractive location for tourism

Network opportunity

27 Mar 2022 6:26 PM

Munster Vales is delighted to host the first of the Community Engagement Networking Events next Wednesday evening March 30th at 6.30pm in Ardfinnan Community Centre.
The Community Engagement Workshops in 2021 allowed for Munster Vales and Communities to engage in how tourism is viewed in each of the communities within Knockmealdown, Galtee, Comeragh, Nagle and Ballyhoura ranges, The Community Engagement Networking event will allow for us to build upon this, it is an opportunity to meet up with all communities within Munster Vales, review the outcomes of the reports and look at the next step in developing tourism within the communities.
It would be fantastic to see each community represented at our first networking event of 2022. The event will proceed with a welcome from Munster Vales Chairperson Pat Slattery Director of Services with Tipperary County Council, Presentation from Conor O Brien of Knockmealdown Active and Presentation from Liam Fleming of Suil Eile.
We would be grateful if you could join us on the evening of March 30th of March at 6.30pm, Please RSVP to mairead.winters@tipperarycoco.ie

