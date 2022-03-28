€25,000 Village Enhancement for Horse & Jockey Village

Moycarkey-Borris based Councillor Sean Ryan has welcomed the allocation of €25,000 to the Horse & Jockey village by the Thurles Municipal District under the Village Enhancement Scheme.



Speaking this week to the Tipperary Star newspaper the Fianna Fail Councillor said, "I am absolutely thrilled that the Horse and Jockey village is to receive this funding under the Village Enhancement Scheme.

"The Horse and Jockey is one of the busiest villages in County Tipperary with five local business one of which is a major hotel. Some of the footpaths in the village were badly in need of an upgrade particularly on the N62 and hopefully this funding will help to improve these for pedestrians’’.

Councillor Ryan added ‘this has been a long campaign by the local tidy towns committee in the Horse and Jockey to secure this funding. I have met with them on a number of occasions, and I thank them for their patience with me as I endeavored to source a suitable funding stream.

"We have also been working on a number of initiatives in the village and as well as improvements to signage for the Derrynaflan Walk the Tidy Towns committee has also affiliated with the local Moycarkey Borris Littleton Longfordpass (MBLL) Community Employment Scheme. This will bring continued improvements to the Horse and Jockey village over the coming weeks’’.



Councillor Ryan confirmed that works on village enhancement and footpath upgrades would start in the coming weeks. ​