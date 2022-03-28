Tipperary schools play their part for Daffodil Day

Two Tipperary schools have played their part in raising funds for Daffodil Day.
Cllr Richie Molloy congratulated the students of both Loreto Convent Clonmel and Scoil Ruain in Killenaule for participation in the Daffodil Day Challenge to raise much needed funds for the Irish Cancer Society.
Cllr Molloy presented both schools daffodil bulbs last November courtesy of Senator Sharon Keogh and was delighted with the response of the students who planted the bulbs in their respective school grounds and sold the flowers on Daffodil Day with all funds going to the Irish Cancer Society.
