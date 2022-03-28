Tributes paid to staff member on retirement from Family Carers office in Clonmel

Family Carers Ireland local manager Richie Molloy presented a bouquet of flowers to Marie Kennedy on the occasion of her retirement from Family Carers Ireland.
Richie said Marie had been a huge asset to the organisation in her eight years looking after the administration of the Clonmel centre and helping with various fundraising events which included walking the Camino a number of years ago .
Richie said Marie will be missed by all at Family Carers and wished her all the best in the years ahead.
