History of the Royal Irish Regiment will be showcased in Tipperary

The committee members of the 18th Regiment of Foot Royal Irish Regiment (and South Irish Horse) Association will host their Association Day on Saturday April 9, commencing at 10.30am and continuing until 5pm in the Tipperary Museum of Hidden History in Clonmel.

The event is being organised to showcase the history of the Royal Irish Regiment, who had strong links with thousands of men enlisting from Tipperary (Clonmel being the depot of the regiment), Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford over the course of the regiment's history.

The day is also organised to mark the centenary of the disbandment of the Royal Irish Regiment (1684-1922) and South Irish Horse (1902-1922) and its sister regiments (the Connaught Rangers, The Prince of Wales’ Leinster Regiment (Royal Canadians), the Royal Munster Fusiliers and the Royal Dublin Fusiliers) in June 1922.

There will be a re-enactment throughout the course of the day from 10.30am until 4pm at the museum.

Two lectures will be held - the first, The Royal Irish Regiment 1684–1922, will be hosted by Michael Dolan from 11am – 12.30pm at the Tipperary Civic Offices, Clonmel.

The second, 2nd Battalion losses in Battle of Le Pilly October 19/20 1914, will be hosted by Michael Desmond from 2pm – 3.30pm at the Tipperary Civic Offices, Clonmel.

Places are limited to 50 for each lecture (email museum@tipperarycoco.ie or call 052-6165252 to reserve a place).

The event will culminate at 4.30pm with a parade through the town up to the former Kickham army barracks (formerly known as Victoria barracks), where a wreath laying ceremony will take place.