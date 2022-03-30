Search

30 Mar 2022

History of the Royal Irish Regiment will be showcased in Tipperary

Event will culminate with parade through Clonmel to former army barracks

History of the Royal Irish Regiment

The event will include a re-enactment, two lectures and a parade through Clonmel

Reporter:

Reporter

30 Mar 2022 12:30 PM

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

The committee members of the 18th Regiment of Foot Royal Irish Regiment (and South Irish Horse) Association will host their Association Day on Saturday April 9, commencing at 10.30am and continuing until 5pm in the Tipperary Museum of Hidden History in Clonmel.

The event is being organised to showcase the history of the Royal Irish Regiment, who had strong links with thousands of men enlisting from Tipperary (Clonmel being the depot of the regiment), Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford over the course of the regiment's history.

The day is also organised to mark the centenary of the disbandment of the Royal Irish Regiment (1684-1922) and South Irish Horse (1902-1922) and its sister regiments (the Connaught Rangers, The Prince of Wales’ Leinster Regiment (Royal Canadians), the Royal Munster Fusiliers and the Royal Dublin Fusiliers) in June 1922. 

There will be a re-enactment throughout the course of the day from 10.30am until 4pm at the museum.

Two lectures will be held - the first, The Royal Irish Regiment 1684–1922, will be hosted by Michael Dolan from 11am – 12.30pm at the Tipperary Civic Offices, Clonmel.

The second, 2nd Battalion losses in Battle of Le Pilly October 19/20 1914, will be hosted by Michael Desmond from 2pm – 3.30pm at the Tipperary Civic Offices, Clonmel.

Places are limited to 50 for each lecture (email museum@tipperarycoco.ie or call 052-6165252 to reserve a place).

The event will culminate at 4.30pm with a parade through the town up to the former Kickham army barracks (formerly known as Victoria barracks), where a wreath laying ceremony will take place.

€13 million Centre of Excellence confirmed for Tipperary

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media