30 Mar 2022

Cahir lady celebrates her 102nd Birthday - Congrats to Julia

Reporter:

Reporter

30 Mar 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Best wishes to Julia Grace who recently celebrated her 102 Birthday!

Julia Grace was born in the East Wall, Dublin in 1920. She spent a lot of time in Cahir over the years visiting her family the Ladrigans’ before moving to Cahir permanently in 1950 after marrying Tom Grace. They had five children, one deceased. Julia has eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Over the years she was very involved with the Cahir Community Council, Cahir Bingo and the Fair of Cahir.
Julia was a Confectioner who worked in Cahir Bakery who made countless cakes for people over the years. We wish Julia the very best!

