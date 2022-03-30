Cahir lady celebrates her 102nd Birthday - Congrats to Julia

Julia Grace celebrated her 102th birthday recently
Best wishes to Julia Grace who recently celebrated her 102 Birthday!
Julia Grace was born in the East Wall, Dublin in 1920. She spent a lot of time in Cahir over the years visiting her family the Ladrigans’ before moving to Cahir permanently in 1950 after marrying Tom Grace. They had five children, one deceased. Julia has eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Over the years she was very involved with the Cahir Community Council, Cahir Bingo and the Fair of Cahir.
Julia was a Confectioner who worked in Cahir Bakery who made countless cakes for people over the years. We wish Julia the very best!
Fifth-year students Grace Cussen, Niamh O'Sullivan and Eilís Ryan selling Daffodils for Daffodil Day
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.