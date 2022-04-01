BREAKING: Prince Charles and wife Camilla plan on relocating to Tipperary 'permanently'

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have confirmed that they will be relocating to Tipperary permanently.

The shocking announcement was made after earlier this month the pair dazzled with their dance moves as they were taught a traditional Irish jig during a visit to the Brú Bórú cultural centre.

Following the dance, Prince Charles paid tribute to UK-Irish relations, saying: "This is a time of new hope, new friendships and new beginnings, underpinning the ancient history, interests and values we share."

The Royal hinted during the speech of "new beginnings" but no one expected the couple to give up their Royal duties and do a "Harry and Meghan on it" and abscond to Tipperary.

In an exclusive interview with tipperarylive.ie, Prince Charles confirmed he and Camilla would be making the move but added that there is no timeframe as of yet but he is expected to live in the Cashel Palace as he loves their scones.

The heir apparent to the British throne is the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and says he looking forward to being in the Premier County all the time, saying: "Sure, I love you Irish, particularly the Tipperary lads. I never have to put my hand in my pocket for anything.

"They're some craic and fair good company. Camilla and I are really looking forward to relocating to the county and we're especially fond of Cashel."

Camilla added: "Oh I'm over the moon with the plans to move and Netflix are going to do a documentary on our lives in Tipperary. It'll be grand! Oprah also wants to do an interview but she can feck off!"

The couple have appealed for privacy as they begin to make the move and are asking people to treat them as normal when they are in Supervalu getting The Nationalist and Tipperary Star and their other few bits.

The Prince of Wales says when the move is over and done with he is going for a pint in Brosnan's and he says the first round is on him.

It has not yet been confirmed which date exactly he will be in Brosnan's to buy the round.

Locals are excited by the news and are hopeful that Prince Charles might get involved in the Tidy Towns work.

Security sources say the couple moving to Cashel is going to "cost the taxpayer a solid fortune".