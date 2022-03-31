UPDATE: Cashel to Fethard Road in Tipperary reopens following a collision

The Cashel to Fethard road has re-opened following a collision this morning.
The road was closed for a time following a collision on the Fethard road roundabout leading out of Cashel.
Laura Jones, Sales & Marketing Manager, who represented the Talbot Hotel Clonmel recently at the Annual Weddings Online Awards in Mullingar
The meeting took place at Thurles and involved learners from a variety of FET courses offered by TETB
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.