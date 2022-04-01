Search

01 Apr 2022

Councillor criticises delay in making Clonmel graveyards data available through Tipperary Studies

Councillor criticises delay in making Clonmel graveyards data available through Tipperary Studies

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

01 Apr 2022 4:00 PM

A Clonmel councillor has criticised the delay in making the former Clonmel Graveyards website’s database available to the public again through the Tipperary Local Studies and Archives service.

Cllr Pat English highlighted the delay in getting the Tipperary Local Studies and Archives service to host the information from the clonmelgraveyards.com website at Clonmel Borough District’s monthly meeting.

He pointed out that it was announced nearly a year and a half ago that the graves data compiled for this website was to be taken over and hosted by Tipperary Local Studies and Archives and it was very disappointing that nothing had happened since.

“I would like to see something happening,” the Workers & Unemployment Action Group councillor added.

He described the website set up by Eamon Crowley as a great resource for people tracing their ancestors and trying to find family graves in Clonmel district.

Mr Crowley put a lot of research work into clonmelgraveyards.com but was unable to keep it going due to old age, Cllr English explained.

Clonmel Borough district administrator Jim Dillon responded that he would raise the issue with Tipperary Local Studies and Archives

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media