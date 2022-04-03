Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club donated €11, 000 to charity

Caption for above photo: Carrick-on-Suir & District Lions Club presents an €8,000 cheque to St Vincent de Paul members in Carrick on St. Patrick's Day. Pictured from left: Lion Maria Madden, Dermot Joy of Carrick Men’s Shed; Lion Vera Walsh, St Vincent de Paul members Eddie Keating and Marian Grace, Brian White, President of Carrick Lions Club, Bridget Fitzpatrick, SVP; Terry Flynn Men's Shed and Lion Stephanie Keating. Pictures Anne Marie Magorrian
Pictured below: Katie Coughlan from the Carrick-on-Suir Meals Assistance Services is presented with a €1,000 cheque by Brian White, President of the Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club on St Patrick-s Day. The money will go towards kitchen improvements for the group. Pictured from left: Lion Maria Madden, Dermot Joy of Carrick Men’s Shed, Lion Vera Walsh, Katie Coughlan of Carrick Meals Assistance Services; Lions Club President Brian White, Terry Flynn Carrick Men's Shed and Lion Stephanie Keating.
Pictured below: Carrick-on-Suir & District Lions Club President Brian White presents a €2,000 cheque to Lions Clubs Ireland District Governor Ann Ellis for donation to the Ukraine Lions Club International Foundation Fund.
The presentation was made at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Carrick-on-Suir. Also pictured are Carrick Lions Club members.
