Search

03 Apr 2022

Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club donated €11, 000 to charity

Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club donated €11, 000 to charity

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

03 Apr 2022 12:00 PM

Caption for above photo: Carrick-on-Suir & District Lions Club presents an €8,000 cheque to St Vincent de Paul members in Carrick on St. Patrick's Day. Pictured from left: Lion Maria Madden, Dermot Joy of Carrick Men’s Shed; Lion Vera Walsh, St Vincent de Paul members Eddie Keating and Marian Grace, Brian White, President of Carrick Lions Club, Bridget Fitzpatrick, SVP; Terry Flynn Men's Shed and Lion Stephanie Keating. Pictures Anne Marie Magorrian 

Pictured below: Katie Coughlan from the Carrick-on-Suir Meals Assistance Services is presented with a €1,000 cheque by Brian White, President of the Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club on St Patrick-s Day. The money will go towards kitchen improvements for the group. Pictured from left: Lion Maria Madden, Dermot Joy of Carrick Men’s Shed, Lion Vera Walsh, Katie Coughlan of Carrick Meals Assistance Services; Lions Club President Brian White, Terry Flynn Carrick Men's Shed and Lion Stephanie Keating.

Pictured below: Carrick-on-Suir & District Lions Club President Brian White presents a €2,000 cheque to Lions Clubs Ireland District Governor Ann Ellis for donation to the Ukraine Lions Club International Foundation Fund.

The presentation was made at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Carrick-on-Suir. Also pictured are Carrick Lions Club members. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media