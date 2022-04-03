Search

Greek international tennis players coming to Larkspur Park, Cashel

Tennis Workshops will be delivered by Evi Bosta, Maria Botsa and Jaco Oosthuysen

Larkspur Park: a great night of social matchplay and drinks by the players in coaching with Jaco on Sunday. Thanks to Jaco for organising the match play and social evening and thanks to Feehans pu b

03 Apr 2022

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Larkspur Park tennis club has two former Greek International players visiting them on April 22 and 23 next.


“We are going to make an action packed weekend out of it with three Coaching Workshops, two Exhibition Matches and one Open American Tournament for all levels with a social evening at the club.”


The Workshops will be delivered by Evi Bosta, Maria Botsa and Jaco Oosthuysen. Coaching Workshop 1: Friday. April 22, 7pm - 9pm.
Coaching Workshop 2: Saturday, April 23, 10am - 12pm.
Coaching Workshop 3 Saturday, April 23, 12pm - 2pm.


Exhibition Matches
Saturday, April 23 at 3pm, Evi Botsa V Maria Botsa, Jaco Oosthuysen and Evi Botsa V Maria Botsa and Bryan Fogarty.
Open American
Saturday, April 23, at 4pm.
The Open American is open to everyone, all levels and standards.
The spaces are limited and tickets can be booked on
larkspurpark.com/
event-bookings.
More information about the Greek Coaches are on the posters.

