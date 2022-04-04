One person in Tipperary village one number away from winning thousands of euro!

File photo
The Killsheelan/Kilcash winning numbers from the latest lotto draw were: 14, 17, 19, 30.
There was one match 3 winner, this week's jackpot is €7,100.
The County Board Draw takes place on April 8, gentle reminder for promoters re updates, best of luck to all members and many thanks for your support.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.