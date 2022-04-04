Over €10-million works plan for Roscrea, Thurles and Templemore District

The Municipal Council for the Roscrea, Templemore and Thurles District is delighted to announce that a Schedule of Municipal District Works with a total works value of €10.3 million has been approved by the elected members.

This schedule incorporates housing maintenance, roads improvement and maintenance, footpath improvements, safety schemes, bridge rehabilitation, schemes such as the Local Improvement Scheme and Community Involvement Scheme, street cleaning, burial ground maintenance, maintenance of playgrounds/amenities and drainage works in the Thurles/Roscrea/Templemore District.

Contained within the budget is an allocation of over €8.2 million to be spent on Road improvement and maintenance works.

A further €1.56 million will be allocated to maintaining our burial grounds, parks and open spaces, as well as street cleaning.

Furthermore, the Elected Members of Thurles Municipal District also agreed to allocate funding of almost €200,000 under the General Municipal Allocation to village enhancement works, lighting, festivals and grants, and resident association supports.

Also included in the Schedule of Works approved by the Elected Members is funding to deliver a Painting and Enhancement scheme for Liberty Square, Thurles.

Under this funding allocation, businesses on Liberty Square can apply for a grant for painting of their buildings/shopfronts, in carefully selected colours to complement the host building and streetscape.

The approval of the Schedule of Works has been warmly received by Councillors and Council personal alike, as a welcome investment for the ongoing servicing of Thurles District.

Cathaoirleach of Thurles Municipal District, Councillor Seamus Hanafin said: “I am very pleased to say that the Elected Members of Thurles Municipal District have approved a Schedule of Works for the District for 2022 with a combined value of €10.3 million.

“I am particularly pleased that the Liberty Square Enhancement and Painting Scheme will be offered to businesses effected by the recent construction works in the Square”.

Sharon Scully, District Administrator, Thurles Municipal District said: “I very much welcome the approval of the Schedule of Municipal District Works for 2022 and would like to thank the Members of Thurles Municipal District for their commitment and enthusiasm to improving the level of service that we deliver across all of our functional roles in the District”.