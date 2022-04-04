Public meeting in Clonmel for Tipperary families facing difficulty securing services for children with disabilities

A public meeting about the difficulties Tipperary families are experiencing securing services for children with disabilities and special needs takes place in the Talbot Hotel, Clonmel (formerly Clonmel Park Hotel) at 7.30pm today (Monday, April 4).

The public meeting for families of children with disabilities is being hosted by Tipperary Sinn Fein TD Martin Browne and the guest speaker will be the party's spokesman on health David Cullinane.

Deputy Browne said he had arranged the meeting because of the “persistent difficulties” families are experiencing in getting the interventions children with disabilties and special needs require.

Edwina Morrissey McElhinney, who has 4-year-old son with autism, attended a similar public meeting in Tramore in March that was addressed by Mr Cullinane and suggested a meeting also be organised for parents in Tipperary struggling to access health and education services for their children.

She has set up the Tipperary Parents Unite For Disabilities Services Facebook page as a forum to provide information and support to parents, who are encountering difficulties and delays in getting their child's disability assessed as well as securing health and education services. The Facebook page also raises awareness of what services and supports families of children with disabilties are entitled to.

Edwina said her son has been on a waiting list for 18 months to secure occupational therapy. She is frustrated at the “pass the parcel” way she and other parents are treated by the HSE and government departments when they are trying to get services for their children.

For further information on the public meeting contact deputy Martin Browne at: martin.browne@oireachtas.ie or telephone (062) 61855 or (087) 419 7578. Zoom links can be arranged for those who wish to attend the public meeting online.