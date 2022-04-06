Burglars steal €5,000 worth of gardening equipment from shed at rural county Tipperary home

Gardaí are appealing for the public’s help in tracing criminals who stole more than €5,000 worth of gardening equipment including a ride on lawnmower from a shed in the Lisronagh area.
The garden shed at a residence in the rural area of Lisronagh was burgled on the weekend of March 28 and 31.
A DeWalt drill, Titan garden strimmer, Mountfield ride-on lawnmower, Honda power washer and ProCut chainsaw were stolen from inside the shed, the door of which was forced open.
A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson said a van or vehicle with trailer would have been required to transport the stolen property.
She appealed to anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the Lisronagh area that weekend or has information that may assist the garda investigation to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6177641.
