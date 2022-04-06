Roscrea raises over €2,000 for Ukraine

The new book sale in the Methodist Hall, Roscrea last Saturday raised over €2,000 for the Irish Red Cross for Ukraine and the total is still rising.

This adds to the €1,100 plus raised the weekend before for SVP through a book sale too.

Organiser George Cunningham is delighted with the response. Most of the new books were acquired and donated for the sale by Carmel and himself. A very heartening aspect of the venture was the response from local and regional scholars, publishers George Cunningham and Tipperary Public Library Service who donated other works. These were very much in demand.

The Methodist Hall was the ideal central venue and local Minister Rev Steven Foster and his congregation helped enormously to make the sale such a success. There is still some stock available which it is hoped to sell to raise more funds.

Also SVP in their shop at Church Street have hundreds of new books still on offer. Examples of the bargains may be gauged from the price of new novels; 3 new paperbacks for €2.50 and three new hardbacks for €5.