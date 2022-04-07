Ukrainian ambassador pays tribute to Irish people's 'generosity and kindness' during visit to Cahir

Ukraine’s Ambassador to Ireland paid tribute to Irish people for their generosity and kindness and for showing such huge support and solidarity to the people of her country during a visit to Cahir last Saturday.

Her Excellency Ambassador Larysa Gerasko said Ireland was at the “frontline” of countries helping the Ukrainian people when she met with about 30 members of Cahir’s Ukrainian community during her visit to an event in Cahir Community Hall attended by representatives of a range of State bodies, local schools and voluntary groups helping refugees from the war torn country arriving in Tipperary.

Ms Gerasko was invited to Cahir by Independent TD Mattie McGrath, who said the community was embracing the many people coming to our shores at this point in time.

She thanked the organisers for giving her the opportunity to meet the town’s Ukrainian community and everyone involved in supporting them.

She had spoken to some Ukrainians who had just arrived in Cahir and they were “really satisfied and happy” with the accommodation provided for them.

Mr Gerasko described this as the “darkest” time for her country, which was suffering many losses from the killing of civilians to the complete destruction of cities and towns.

She said her mind was “blown away” when she thought about Mariupol and the suffering of the people of that city who were dying from dehydration and starvation. She couldn’t imagine what they felt.

But she said Ukrainian people would prefer to die rather than be connected to Russia.

The Ambassador said the humanitarian situation in Ukraine was very bad, very difficult and deteriorating but they were trying to do everything to help their people.

She said Ireland was at the “frontline” of such countries helping her country.

“We are grateful to the Government and politicians, NGOs and especially I would like to pay tribute to Irish people for their generosity and kindness and for showing such huge support and solidarity to the people of Ukraine.” Ms Gerasko also thanked all the volunteers welcoming and helping Ukrainian immigrants by organising English classes and many other things for them.

After her speech, the Ambassador answered questions from the floor from members of the Ukrainian community. The event concluded with all of the Ukrainian people present singing a stirring rendition of their national anthem accompanied on accordion by Fidelma Nugent of Fáilte Isteach, which runs English conversation sessions for immigrants in Cahir.