08 Apr 2022

PROFILE: 'Declan Vahey has worked at the store for 39 years'

What a legend!

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Reporter:

John O'Heney

08 Apr 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

This week on the Local Business Promotion Series I am joined by a very familiar and friendly face to many people in Tipperary Town and its surrounding areas, Declan Vahey (pictured above).

Declan, originally from Galway and living in Cashel, is manager of Elmore’s Electrical Store in Tipperary Town and has worked at the store for 39 years.

Elmore’s Electrical Store is part of the Elmore’s Group which specialises in the supply, integration and maintenance of a range of solutions for the traffic and transportation management sector.

They have bases in Dublin, Galway and Tipperary.

The Tipperary Town store is an institution in the town having been established by Seamus Elmore over 50 years ago.

Originally the store was based on St Michael’s Street in 1969, before it relocated to its current location on Bank Place in 1976.
Elmore’s Electrical Store provides a wide range of electrical items to its customers including all types of domestic appliances: kettles, toasters, all types of TV sets and accessories, shavers, hair care equipment, hoovers, air fryers, electric blankets to name a few.

They are also stockist of all types of fridges, freezers, washing machines, microwaves and shower units. It is your one stop shop for all your domestic electrical needs.

The store specialises in all types of lighting and heating fittings with a large range to choose from for all areas of your home.

The store is a supplier of goods to all local electrical contractors in the area too. Declan and his team in the Tipperary Town store provide a delivery service on all goods bought in store, which proves very popular.

You can contact the store on 062-51583 or on their email address: shop@elmore.ie. They can also be found on their Facebook page: Elmore Tipperary.

The opening hours of the shop are Monday to Saturday from 9am to 6pm. 

