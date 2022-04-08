Search

08 Apr 2022

Holycross Abbey are looking for volunteer tour guides

Holycross Abbey Tour Guides are recruiting. Now that the restrictions on the opening of tourism facilities have been lifted, Holycross Abbey is now once again open and providing guided tours of the magnificent Abbey and grounds. 

Thankfully we are experiencing a bigger than previous demand for our services, especially from the overseas market.  

Two of our valued guides, Joe Bourke and Brendan Howling, have passed to their eternal reward, while a few others have retired.  

With that in mind, and to service the greater demand for tours, we are calling out to anyone interested in becoming a volunteer guide to contact us.  

Training and materials for use on the tours will be supplied. Guides usually get to take a tour about once every month. We also meet on one evening per month to plan for the upcoming bookings.  

Anyone interested is asked to contact Catherine at the parish office on (0504) 43124, by email at holycrossabbeytours@gmail.com.

