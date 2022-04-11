All go in west Tipperary - Fairytale wedding and new supermarket

The fairytale wedding took place in the Strand Hotel Limerick on Saturday April 2 of Timmy Cranley, Ballyhane and Rachel Hill, Cappamore.
Fairytale Wedding
The fairytale wedding took place in the Strand Hotel Limerick on Saturday April 2 of Timmy Cranley, Ballyhane and Rachel Hill, Cappamore. The wedding and reception of a large crowd took place in the hotel and the happy couple are in a mini-moon now and will later go on honeymoon. Best wishes, health and happiness is the sincere wish of all your friends.
Supermarket Official Opening
A large crowd attended the official opening of the supermarket at Ballycahill Cross last week. The supermarket owned by Noel Ryan is a great amenity to the area.
Don’t pass without calling.
Joe’s Shop
When traveling and needing some suits, shirts, ties, socks and shoes, call to Joe Hourigan in Mitchelstown where you’ll be fitted with the very best, so you know now “call Joe”.
Abbey is 10!
Birthday wishes to Abbey Ryan Bawn, Ballyhane, who turned 10. Daughter of Martin and Una.
Mac is 70!
Cheers and more cheers were in order Saturday night last April 9 for Martin McDermott, who celebrated his 70th birthday with a large party in Colm O’Neills pub in Toem. Many many more years of health and wealth and happiness to you Martin and your dear wife Mary Ann and Family.
Rob Hogan (right) after coming first in the Sacramento Open at Bing Maloney Golf Club in Sacramento USA recently. On left is Scott Dawley who finished fourth.
Clonoulty Rossmore captain Martin Sadlier is presented with the Killeedy GAA Junior B Perpetual Cup by MEP and former GAA president Sean Kelly. Picture: Eamonn McGee
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.