11 Apr 2022

All go in west Tipperary - Fairytale wedding and new supermarket

The fairytale wedding took place in the Strand Hotel Limerick on Saturday April 2 of Timmy Cranley, Ballyhane and Rachel Hill, Cappamore.

Reporter:

Reporter

11 Apr 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Fairytale Wedding
The fairytale wedding took place in the Strand Hotel Limerick on Saturday April 2 of Timmy Cranley, Ballyhane and Rachel Hill, Cappamore. The wedding and reception of a large crowd took place in the hotel and the happy couple are in a mini-moon now and will later go on honeymoon. Best wishes, health and happiness is the sincere wish of all your friends.

Supermarket Official Opening
A large crowd attended the official opening of the supermarket at Ballycahill Cross last week. The supermarket owned by Noel Ryan is a great amenity to the area.
Don’t pass without calling.

Joe’s Shop
When traveling and needing some suits, shirts, ties, socks and shoes, call to Joe Hourigan in Mitchelstown where you’ll be fitted with the very best, so you know now “call Joe”.

Abbey is 10!
Birthday wishes to Abbey Ryan Bawn, Ballyhane, who turned 10. Daughter of Martin and Una.

Mac is 70!
Cheers and more cheers were in order Saturday night last April 9 for Martin McDermott, who celebrated his 70th birthday with a large party in Colm O’Neills pub in Toem. Many many more years of health and wealth and happiness to you Martin and your dear wife Mary Ann and Family.

Local News

