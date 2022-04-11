Damaged Tipperary bridge is now open for use after completion of repairs

After just over three months out of use Kilganny Bridge between Coakleys Cross, Burncourt and Ballylooby is finally reopen to the public
Cllr Máirín McGrath has paid tribute to all those involved in carrying out the work to the bridge.
"Following structural damage at New Years, the bridge required significant repairs. The bridge closure and subsequent detour was a big inconvenience to the local community so it’s great to have it back open. As well as having the bridge reopened, the road has been fully resurfaced in recent weeks too which was long overdue. Great work done in the area, well done and thanks to Paul, Christopher and his team and all contractors involved," said Cllr McGrath.
