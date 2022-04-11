Search

11 Apr 2022

Temporary closure of Minor Injury Unit based in Our Lady’s Hospital Cashel

Sudden closure of the unit is a temporary measure to allow the appointment of a replacement doctor

Our Lady's Hospital in Cashel

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

11 Apr 2022 6:56 PM

The Cashel based Chairperson of Southern Regional Health Forum has moved to reassure the people of Cashel and south Tipperary that the closure of the Minor Injury Unit based in Our Lady’s Hospital is temporary. 

"I have engaged extensively with HSE management this morning since reports in local media over the weekend that Cashel Minor Injuries Unit has closed," says Cllr Declan Burgess. 

"South East HSE officials have confirmed to me that this sudden closure of the unit is a temporary measure to allow the appointment of a replacement doctor at the service. Officials have begun that process and are actively seeking a new doctor. 

"I have been informed that the Minor Injury Unit based in Our Lady’s Hospital Cashel was originally worked into the agreement that it would be integral part of the Hospital’s future. 

"I welcome these comments as the injection of fear caused by recent reports are of great concern to the community. It is obvious that staffing levels are a significant issue.

"However, I have urged management to ensure a swift replacement is found sooner rather than later. The temporary measure is concerning and I will engage with the decision makers within Government and the HSE until we see this critical service fully restored. 

"The HSE have once again taken their eye off the ball with Cashel and allowed the Minor Injury Unit to fall short of the necessary staffing. 

"I will continue to liaise with the HSE to find an acceptable result and to ensure that this vital unit is re-opened as a matter of urgency."

Councillor Declan Burgess is Chairperson of Southern Regional Health Forum

