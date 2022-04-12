Revealed: Superbly located residential farm in Tipperary on sale for €450,000

LEFT: Coolmoyne, Fethard. The lands are laid out in one block and are of excellent quality suitable for any farming purpose and have been recently reseeded in grass.
Coolmoyne, Fethard
AMV: €450,000
This superbly located residential farm is on circa 14 acres/5.66 hectares with a spacious three-bedroom and extended charming farmhouse with the added benefit of a large hay barn.
This property has been recently upgraded and modernised with external insulation installed, an upgraded heating system and a disabled accessible wet room.
The lands are laid out in one block and are of excellent quality suitable for any farming purpose and have been recently reseeded in grass.
The holding enjoys circa 1,200 metres of road frontage onto a scenic secondary road and the views of Slievenamon and the surrounding countryside have to be seen to be truly appreciated.
Located circa 6.5km from Fethard and circa 11.5 km from Cashel.
20 Aherlow Woods, Aherlow
Reserve: €75,000
For sale by online auction on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 11am.
This three-bed detached home in the spectacular Glen of Aherlow enjoys stunning countryside views.
Accommodation comprises of an open plan kitchen/living area, one bedroom and main bathroom at ground floor, while upstairs there are two ensuite bedrooms.
Gas fired central heating, mains water, connected to communal sewage treatment unit, double glazing.
Contact REA Stokes & Quirke on 052 6121788
