Search

12 Apr 2022

Revealed: Superbly located residential farm in Tipperary on sale for €450,000

Any interest?

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

LEFT: Coolmoyne, Fethard. The lands are laid out in one block and are of excellent quality suitable for any farming purpose and have been recently reseeded in grass.

Reporter:

Reporter

12 Apr 2022 7:40 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Coolmoyne, Fethard
AMV: €450,000

This superbly located residential farm is on circa 14 acres/5.66 hectares with a spacious three-bedroom and extended charming farmhouse with the added benefit of a large hay barn.

This property has been recently upgraded and modernised with external insulation installed, an upgraded heating system and a disabled accessible wet room.

The lands are laid out in one block and are of excellent quality suitable for any farming purpose and have been recently reseeded in grass.

The holding enjoys circa 1,200 metres of road frontage onto a scenic secondary road and the views of Slievenamon and the surrounding countryside have to be seen to be truly appreciated.

Located circa 6.5km from Fethard and circa 11.5 km from Cashel.

20 Aherlow Woods, Aherlow
Reserve: €75,000

For sale by online auction on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 11am.

This three-bed detached home in the spectacular Glen of Aherlow enjoys stunning countryside views.

Accommodation comprises of an open plan kitchen/living area, one bedroom and main bathroom at ground floor, while upstairs there are two ensuite bedrooms.

Gas fired central heating, mains water, connected to communal sewage treatment unit, double glazing.

Contact REA Stokes & Quirke on 052 6121788

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media