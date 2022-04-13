Search

13 Apr 2022

Clonmel choirs raise funds for Ukrainian humanitarian aid

The Uproar Rock Chorus choir

Under the arches of the historic Main Guard in Clonmel last Saturday an open air concert was held to benefit the Ukrainian support fund established by the Mayor of Clonmel, Cllr Michael Murphy.
Members of the public were treated to performances from Uproar Rock Chorus, Belle Voci choir, Eve Whelan and Ross Boland and over the course of two hours they managed to raise over €1,500 in collections from members of the public who stopped to listen to the wonderful music making.
Organised by the committee of Uproar, the performers were proud to show their support and visibly stand with the people of Ukraine.
The performers wore t-shirts featuring the Ukrainian flag provided by Kieran Bergin sports and an audio-visual service was supplied free of charge by Alan McCormack.
“The opportunities for choral performances have been very limited over the last two years so firstly it is a privilege just to be able to sing for the public again. Now we have that opportunity and both choirs have a history of supporting causes through music making.
To perform in aid of the Mayoral Ukrainian Fund was something we were very happy to do. And to sing in the fantastic space under the arches of the Main Guard made it even more special. The huge amount raised by our collectors in just two hours really shows the support and generosity of the public,” said Eamon O’Malley, Musical Director of Uproar and Belle Voci choirs.

