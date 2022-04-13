Search

13 Apr 2022

LATEST: Planning GRANTED for construction of eleven two-bedroom houses in Tipperary

Tipperary housing: Nenagh district sees a growth in planning applications

13 Apr 2022 2:37 PM

Planning has been granted for the construction of eleven two-bedroom houses in Tipperary.

Remcoll Capitol Ltd applied for planning for the construction of eleven two storey two-bedroom terraced houses arranged in three blocks.

The development address is at An Duiche, Scalaheen, Tipperary Town.

The application also included the provision of both foul and storm water services to the proposed houses which shall connect in to the adjoining housing development An Duiche, Scalaheen, Tipperary.

It also included:

*The provision of watermain services to the proposed houses which shall connect into the adjoining development at An Duiche, Scalaheen, Tipperary.

*For the provision of carparking facilities for the proposed development.

*For the provision of a pedestrian footpath which shall connect into the adjoining housing development at An Duiche Scalaheen, Tipperary.

*For the provision of public lighting.

*For the provision of all boundary treatments to the dwellings and site boundaries. 8 For all ancillary site works at An Duiche, Scalaheen, Tipperary Town, Tipperary.

Tipperary County Council granted conditional planning and attached 22 conditions to their decision. 

