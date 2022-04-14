Search

14 Apr 2022

OBITUARY: A proud Tipperary man, Fergal O'Brien moved to New York in the 1980s

Rest in Peace

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Fergal lived a fast life in NYC, but found his way to Scranton to settle down and start a family

Reporter:

Reporter

14 Apr 2022 8:07 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Fergal O’Brien, 62, of Scranton Pennsylvania, USA, and formerly of Cashel, county Tipperary, died on Monday, March 7 of this year after a brief battle with cancer.

A proud Tipperary man, Fergal was born on October 26, 1959 to the late Eileen (née O’Dwyer) O’Brien and the late Thomas O’Brien.

Fergal moved to New York City in the 80s and became a litigation specialist for entertainment lawyer, Peter Parcher, whose clientele included many celebrities, most notably, The Rolling Stones, Mike Tyson, Bruce Springsteen and Neil Young.

Fergal lived a fast life in NYC, but found his way to Scranton to settle down and start a family.

Fergal held various local government positions, including assistant treasurer for Scranton City, and was very involved in the Scranton Irish community in the 90s.

He founded the Irish Organisations United (IOU) which brought all local Irish communities together to educate on Irish history and promote peace and justice in Northern Ireland.

In 1996, Fergal arranged for Gerry Adams, Sinn Féin President, to speak in Scranton at a St Patrick’s Day Peace Brunch.

Fergal was very talented in the arts including writing, public speaking, and acting.

He was incredibly bright, genuine, selfless, kind, and could make anyone laugh even on their worst days. He loved his family and friends but most importantly, his wonderful children.

His children were the light of his beautifully fulfilled life whom he reminded every single day of how proud he was of them and how much he loved them.

He truly was a rockstar dad, brother, son, and friend loved by so many. He was unforgettable, and the memories with him will be cherished by all who were fortunate enough to know him.

Survived are his loving family, children, Amalia Thomas and husband TJ Throop, Haley O’Brien, Old Forge, and Sean Horan and wife Jennifer, New Jersey; siblings, Eamon O’Brien and wife Maria, Oliver O’Brien and wife Majella, Tomas O’Brien, Eileen Seacy and husband Kevin, and Maria Roche and husband Pat, all of Ireland; Liam O’Brien and wife Noreen, Doylestown, Pennsylvania, and Claire O’Brien, Scottsdale, Arizona; former wife, Kathryn (Moran) O’Brien and fiancé Paul of Scranton; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

A memorial mass for Fergal was held on St Patrick’s Day in St Peter’s Cathedral, Scranton, Pennsylvania.

May he Rest in Peace.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media