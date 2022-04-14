Tipperary Remembers: Annual General George Plant Commemoration on Easter Sunday

The General George Plant Annual Commemoration will take place at St Johnstown, Fethard on next Sunday (Easter).
General George Plant Annual Commemoration
This historic event will take place at St Johnstown, Fethard on next Sunday (Easter).
On 5 March 1942 (just one week after sentence was passed) George Plant was executed in Portlaoise Prison by a six-man firing squad drawn from the Military Police of Irish army.
Plant was buried in the grounds of Portlaoise Prison, but was reinterred on 19 September 1948, when he was buried with full IRA military honours in his local church St Johnstown in Fethard, and a Celtic cross was erected over his grave.
Assembly at 2.45pm. Parade to the graveside will be led by the Carrick-on-Suir Republican Flute Band. Proceedings will be chaired by Cathal O Heanna.
The Proclamation of 1916 will be read followed by a wreath laying ceremony devoted to those who died for Ireland.
Oration will be given by Martin Browne T.D. Proceedings will conclude with our National Anthem. Honour Ireland’s Dead, Wear an Easter Lily.
Attending the book launch of 50 Best Irish Walks - Easy to Moderate in Upperchurch were: Phil Brennan, Waterford Camino Tours, Jim Finn, Tipp FM, who was MC for the evening, and John G O'Dwyer, author
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.