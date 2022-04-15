PICTURE: Fethard Macra Club from Tipperary take part in National Volleyball Finals

Pictured at the Macra National Volleyball Finals in Kilkenny were the team from Fethard Macra Club in Tipperary.
Back row from left: Pat Murphy, Hugh Browne, Elaine Houlihan, Macra Munster Vice-President, Jack Conway, Owen Healy, Louis Quirke and Quentin McCarthy.
Front row from left: Suzanne Gorey, Ann-Marie Kirby, Fortunate Hwai and Stephen Tierney. Picture: O’Gorman Photography
