'I didn't know how to connect with people,' young Tipp man with some inspiring words on the GAA

Pictured below is Kevin Hanly (left) with Adam Harris (CEO of AsIAm) at the launch #SameChance Report and #WorldAutismMonth Campaign of AsIAm.ie on March 30.
Kevin, speaking at the event on a panel discussion, said: "I was so lucky to have Sologhead GAA and Tipperary footballers in my life. They gave me the same chance to believe in myself!
"60% of people say they don’t understand autism. If people can accept and give people with autism that chance, it is amazing what can be done in our communities. When I was younger, I didn’t have friends, I didn’t know how to socialise. I was in primary and secondary school; I didn’t know how to connect with people.
"I got comfortable in my own skin and just being around myself. I didn’t find I had a friendship or a social aspect to life. In my teenage years, I was developing and learning about myself and autism. I have known since I was three or four, I have always been autistic, it has always been a part of me and my life.
"I don’t know any different. Going through life that was always a hurdle or barrier. When I got involved going to matches, I opened myself up to people and got chatting and got to have a social aspect that wasn’t there when I was a child/teenager."
