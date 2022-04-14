Yippee! Insurance sorted so Tipperary playground can reopen this weekend

At long last, Ballingarry's newly refurbished Playground is finally covered by insurance and is due to reopen for Easter weekend.
Ballingarry Playground
At long last, our newly refurbished Playground is finally covered by insurance and is due to reopen for Easter weekend.
In anticipation of this, our committee will meet in the Playground on Wednesday evening at 7pm to tidy it up and make sure that everything is in proper order.
All local parents and guardians of young children will be extremely delighted.
The final figure raised from the Burncourt virtual "Walk into 2022 for Hospice" on New Years Day was €7,128.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.