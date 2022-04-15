Search

15 Apr 2022

Tipperary TD accuses the Government of ‘flip flopping’ on turf ban

Turf fire

15 Apr 2022 8:45 PM

Sinn Fein’s Martin Browne has accused the Government of ‘flip-flopping on the proposed turf ban.

He also called on Tipperary representatives to say whether they supported the ban.

“The Government has been in chaos about whether they will introduce this policy or not. In recent days, we’ve had two very differing views from two of the three leaders in Government. This flip-flopping on what their intentions actually are is unhelpful.

“Their in-fighting and deflection are failing people here in Tipperary. I am calling on government representatives across this county to come out and say if they support this ban on the sale of turf or not,” said Mr Browne.

He said the proposed law would hit low-income households most, that this shows how out of touch the Government are with people.

Mr Browne also said that the law would punish people in rural communities and that we need a transition away from turf rather than a ban.

“Government must also acknowledge that for many, turf is not simply a source of heating; it is part of rural life," said Mr Browne.

“Climate change is one of the biggest issues facing our planet, and I am concerned that ill-thought-out policies like this damage environmental protection by alienating communities. We must ensure that communities can support climate action in a fair and workable way.

The TD accused the Government of not meeting their responsibility to plant forestry, which would collect carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

He said Sinn Fein opposes the turf ban, penalising rural and low-income households.

“Sinn Féin will oppose this measure and continue to advocate for Climate Action and public health measures that do not penalise those without alternatives,” said Mr Browne. 

