St Mary's Newport win 30 medals at the Tipperary schools Athletics Track and Field competition

Students from St Mary's won 11 gold medals
We had 57 pupils compete in the Tipperary Athletics Track and Field Post Primary Schools on Wednesday, April 6th. St Mary's Newport won a total of 30 medals on the day (11 gold). Plenty of outstanding performances on the day. Special mention to our brilliant relay teams also.
Medals on the day:
Emma Carolan gold Shot Putt
Josh Devlin gold for hurdles, silver for long jump 2.
Peter Ashe silver for hurdles.
Oliver Roche bronze for the long jump.
Clodagh Grimes gold for hurdles, silver for long jump 2.
Clodagh o Donoghue gold for long jump, silver high jump, silver hurdles bronze triple jump 4.
Dylan Walsh gold for long jump, silver for 100ms.
Leah berry gold for 100m, gold for 400m.
Ava Palmer silver for 100m, gold shot putt.
Sophie walker 100m for silver, gold long jump, gold for the high jump.
Tom Allen bronze for shot putt.
Amy Healy silver for the shot putt.
Charlie Tobin bronze for medal 800ms.
Darragh Kennedy gold for 400ms.
Ailin Kennedy bronze for the high jump.
Minor Boys 100m relay silver medal
Oliver Roche
Kevin Fitzpatrick
Luke Macintyre
Josh Devlin
Junior Girls 100 m relay silver medal
Clodagh Grimes
Ava Palmer
Clodagh o Donoghue
AIlin Kennedy
Intermediate Girls 100m relay bronze medal
Orla Coffey
Claire Coffey
Grainne Power
Sophie Walker
Intermediate Boys 100m gold medal
Darragh Kennedy
Lazlo Koves
Dylan Walsh
Killion O Hora
