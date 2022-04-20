EXPLAINER: What is the difference between fat loss and weight loss?

For years I couldn’t understand the difference between fat loss and weight loss, I presumed they were identical but phrased differently.

One thing to get clear before I continue, if you’ve been reading my articles each week, I presume you have or have been thinking about starting a weight loss regimen with a specific weight loss goal in mind, it’s crucial for you to understand that losing weight does not mean you’re doing it in a healthy manner.

Focus on losing weight with health in mind. Losing weight quickly can be extremely dangerous for a multitude of reasons. You will potentially have a nutritional imbalance in your body which can lead to side effects such as fatigue, weaker bones, muscle cramps, dehydration, loss of muscle and dizziness.

What is weight loss?

Weight loss is a reduction on the scales, for a lot of overweight and obese people that needs to be the goal. However, done in a healthy manner eating healthy food. Weight loss can occur when you lose water weight, muscle and fat. If you’re looking to improve how you look, focus on fat loss instead.



What is fat loss?

Fat loss is the change in your body composition, you can lose weight but not see any difference, when you lose bodyfat the shape of your body changes. You’re losing weight from fat rather than muscle and water. That’s the main difference which confused me for years. You're dropping inches, clothes feel better, energy is high and you’re enjoying the process of it.

How do you focus on fat loss?

Calorie deficit – Ensure you’re losing between 1-2lbs per week and remain consistent over a 6–12 month period.

High protein diet – Far too many people undereat protein, when you increase your protein intake you will feel fuller.

Protein is responsible for repairing muscle and building new muscle.

Exercise – Lift weights, do strength training or a form of exercise which puts your body under stress (three times a week) in a safe manner along with cardio (daily walking). I don’t class walking as exercise, it’s classed as movement for me which should be done daily. You nail the three of them above you’ll be looking and feeling much better in yourself.

If you’re someone who’s obese or overweight you need to be seeing progress on the scales, it’s dangerous for you to continue down the path you’re on.

Your body fat will come down but if you’re not losing any weight, you’re overconsuming calories, don’t use the excuse of I look smaller or my clothes feel better when zero weight has been lost.

That’s a lie you’re telling yourself, if the scales aren’t moving for you things need to change.

