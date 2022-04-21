Tipperary among the winners at All-Ireland Community and Council Awards

Tipperary County Council received the award in the Best Energy Smart Initiative (sponsored by Energia) category
Tipperary County Council has won the Silver Award for Imagine - High Speed Broadband, in the Best Energy Smart Initiative (sponsored by Energia) category of the All-Ireland Community and Council Awards for 2021.
The finalists represented their counties in the Crowne Plaza, Dublin Airport earlier this month.
For 15 years these awards have grown in popularity nationwide, celebrating communities and councils working together.
They provide a great opportunity to highlight the work done within communities, to reward unsung heroes and recognise the phenomenal contribution they’ve made to our lives, as well as acknowledging achievements from local community and county councils, partnerships and projects that enhance our everyday lives.
Tipperary County Council received the award in the Best Energy Smart Initiative (sponsored by Energia) category
Back row from l to r: Eavan Carmod Delaney, Christine Nevin, Ryan O'Meara (Chairperson), Helena O'Sullivan and Tricia Delaney. Front row l to r: Brendan & Carly Murphy and Shane & Emily Kiely
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.