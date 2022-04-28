Tipperary's Rhododendron Walking Festival is back!!!

We are delighted to have the Rhododendron Walking Festival back in 2022. We have a super line up of walks that take in the most scenic areas of the stunning Galty Vee Valley.
We are delighted to have the Rhododendron Walking Festival back in 2022. We have a super line up of walks that take in the most scenic areas of the stunning Galty Vee Valley. The picturesque Valley becomes a global phenomenon as it turns pink and purple for a couple of weeks while the rhododendrons are in full bloom.
The June Bank Holiday weekend is the best time of year to experience the Galty Vee Valley as local guides will take you deep into the Valley. With almost 100kms of completely off road walking to choose from over the weekend, the Galty Vee Valley is the place to be to experience this trail walking extravaganza.
We know the walks and scenery will blow you away and the amazing hospitality with delicious refreshments and live entertainment has participants rushing back to book in for our future walks. Booking is now open for the festival at https://www.vee.ie/ shop/
