Retiring Carrick-on-Suir fireman is honoured by his colleagues

Picture above: Senior Assistant Chief Fire Officer Ray O’Leary making a presentation to Carrick-on-Suir Fire Brigade sub-officer Kevin Murray at Carrick Fire Station on the occasion of his retirement on April 10 after 23 years’ service.
He is pictured above with colleagues at Carrick Fire Station. Back: Derek Reade, JP O’Dwyer, James Sweetman, Alan O’Sullivan, James Hawkins, Kieran Quinlan. Front: Terry O’Mahony, Station Officer Breen O’Meara, Kevin Murray, SACFO Ray O’Leary and Joe McCauley. pictures: John Murphy
Herminie Templeton Kavanagh's characters are set for a new lease of life, with a wider readership and appreciationTemple
