Vehicles are 'still exceeding speed limit' on road in Tipperary

Tipperary County Council’s Director of Roads should be asked once more to provide speed ramps on the Coleville Road in Clonmel, District Mayor Michael Murphy stated at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District.

“If he says no ramps, that’s it, but let it be on his head if there’s an accident,” said Cllr Murphy.

He said the traffic calming measures on Marlfield Road were more of a success than the Coleville Road because they were allowed to place speed cushions on the road in Marlfield.

Pedestrian safety had improved on the Coleville Road but there was only a marginal reduction in speed, because 70-80 per cent of vehicles were still exceeding the speed limit.

Cllr Siobhán Ambrose said that the Coleville Road was a regional road but other local authorities didn’t have a problem placing ramps on such roads.

“Chicanes and rumble strips don’t work. Speed ramps are the only thing that works,” she said.

District Engineer Eoin Powell said that a follow-up speed survey on Coleville Road revealed that the speed on average had reduced by four kilometres per hour. He admitted that this wasn’t as successful as he would have liked, but pedestrians and residents of the area were delighted with the new footpaths.

“While the speed may not have been reduced it’s far safer there,” he stated.