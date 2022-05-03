Search

03 May 2022

Vehicles are 'still exceeding speed limit' on road in Tipperary

Another request for speed ramps on Coleville Road in Clonmel

Coleville Road

There have been further complaints about speeding traffic on Clonmel's Coleville Road

Reporter:

Eamonn Wynne

03 May 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

ewynne@nationalist.ie

Tipperary County Council’s Director of Roads should be asked once more to provide speed ramps on the Coleville Road in Clonmel, District Mayor Michael Murphy stated at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District.
“If he says no ramps, that’s it, but let it be on his head if there’s an accident,” said Cllr Murphy.
He said the traffic calming measures on Marlfield Road were more of a success than the Coleville Road because they were allowed to place speed cushions on the road in Marlfield.
Pedestrian safety had improved on the Coleville Road but there was only a marginal reduction in speed, because 70-80 per cent of vehicles were still exceeding the speed limit.
Cllr Siobhán Ambrose said that the Coleville Road was a regional road but other local authorities didn’t have a problem placing ramps on such roads.
“Chicanes and rumble strips don’t work. Speed ramps are the only thing that works,” she said.
District Engineer Eoin Powell said that a follow-up speed survey on Coleville Road revealed that the speed on average had reduced by four kilometres per hour. He admitted that this wasn’t as successful as he would have liked, but pedestrians and residents of the area were delighted with the new footpaths.

“While the speed may not have been reduced it’s far safer there,” he stated. 

Tipperary RNLI assists two on yacht that ran aground in Lough Derg

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media