'Upon leaving school, Tipperary's Shane Enright gained a wealth of experience abroad'

This week on The Local Business Promotion Series I am delighted to be joined by Shane Enright from Shane Enright Agri Services in Breansha, Tipperary.

Shane has been heavily involved in the agricultural sector his entire life, displaying a very keen interest in agriculture from a young age.

Upon leaving school, Shane gained a wealth of experience abroad working as a contractor in New Zealand and also in the UK.

In January 2017, Shane decided to take a leap of faith and to establish his own agricultural services business at home.

Shane now provides a huge array of services including bale haulage, fertiliser spreading with GPS, slurry spreading and general tractor hire.

Shane’s work is based mainly around west Tipperary and the east Limerick region covering a radius of fifteen to twenty miles all around the Tipperary Town area.

Shane is extremely busy all-year around. In the springtime, Shane concentrates mainly on slurry spreading and fertiliser spreading, while in the summer and autumn Shane’s work revolves mainly around bale haulage and general tractor hire work.

All the work undertaken at Shane Enright Agri Services is done to an extremely high standard. The Tipp man prides himself on the quality of his work.

To avail of Shane’s services, you can contact him on his mobile number: 087-2737478 or alternatively you can find him on his Facebook page.

Shane would like to thank all his loyal customers to date and he looks forward to welcoming new customers as time progresses.

In the future, Shane hopes to expand and to diversify his business into other areas of agricultural contract work.

The very best wishes to Shane for the future of his business and I wish him many successful and happy years in business ahead.

If your business would like to take part in The Local Business Promotion Series, which will feature in The Nationalist and Tipperary Star newspapers each week, as well as on my social media platforms, then please contact me: johnpoheneypc@gmail.com

Written by John O’Heney