EDITORIAL: Story about a mother and her son's heart

There is a story about a mother whose son passed away in a tragic accident a number of years ago.

His organs were donated and she recently received a letter from a man who had been given her son’s heart.

He was writing to pay tribute to the woman’s son and his life-saving gift to the man.

The woman has so far opted not to meet the person who sent the letter.

That is understandable.

She would be just a couple of inches away from the heart that beat inside her son for over two decades; the heart that was transferred to this stranger after her son’s tragic death.

She mused if the man would have any signs or traits of her son, a natural and very genuine thought to have. Her son was brave and self-less. He was an organ donor.

But with his tragic passing and based on a decision made years previously, he saved the life of another man.

He gave someone with a wife, with children, a chance at life.

That’s just one story but there are thousands more like it and sadly, thousands more who died or suffered because in this country, you currently have to decide to be an organ donor.

Would you be willing to save or dramatically improve someone’s life?

Sign up today to be an organ donor!

Individuals who wish to support organ donation are encouraged to carry the organ donor cards, permit Code 115 to be included on their driver’s licence or have the Digital Organ Donor Card App on their phone.

Organ donor cards can be requested through the Irish Kidney Association website: www.ika.ie.

Alternatively phone the IKA at 01 6205306 or free text the word DONOR to 50050

Organ donation greatly enhances and in many cases, it saves the life of the person who receives the transplanted organ.

Go on, be a hero!