Art project honouring experiences of bereaved people and their loved ones on display in Carrick-on-Suir Library

Caption of picture above: Attending the Tosú Arís launch back row: project participant Kevin O’Toole, the creative team of Margaret O’Brien, Eileen Heneghan, Linda Fahy, Eileen Acheson, Sheila Wood, Tipperary County Council Arts Officer Melanie Scott, Tosú Arís participant Brian Blackmore. Seated are Tosú Arís participants Lily Walsh, Madelaine Delaney, June O’Dwyer and Alice Cummins.

A Bealtaine Festival art project, honouring the experiences of people from the Carrick-on-Suir area whose partner or spouse died just before or during the Covid-19 pandemic, was launched at the town’s Sean Healy Library last week.

The launch of Tosú Arís (Starting Over) was attended by its six participants, Madeleine Delaney, June O’Dwyer, Lily Walsh, Alice Cummins, Brian Blackmore and Kevin O’Toole, who commemorate their deceased loved ones in the art project.

Tipperary Arts Officer Melanie Scott was also present at the event’s launch last Wednesday, April 27.

Tosú Arís has been spearheaded by Linda Fahy of Carrick-on-Suir’s Tudor Artisan Hub. She worked in partnership with Margaret O’Brien of Writing Changes Lives, Eileen Acheson and Eileen Heneghan to create a programme blending reflective journaling, tribute poetry, visual arts, film and animation.

The six bereaved people who came forward to take part in the project, attended a series of group workshops and one-to-one sessions in Carrick Library in March and April.

Artist Sheila Wood built an art installation informed by the participants’ input from the healing arts workshops and their individual sessions. This installation is supported by videography from Pete Smith and the work of digital media students from TUS, Clonmel.

Linda Fahy said the Tosú Arís launch ceremony was “special, tender and heartwarming” and hosted by Adlerian counsellor and writer Eileen Acheson.

“Each participant was warmly invited to place a memory item honouring their life partner on the memory chair.

“Energy Healer Eileen Heneghan read a piece relating to the Aura-soma equilibrium bottles that the participants had chosen as their favourite out of 122 bottles at the last workshop.

“There were beautiful healing words and then Eileen Acheson tenderly read the wonderful tribute pieces she crafted from stories shared by the participants.”

Linda recalled that tears were shed as fond memories were recalled by the project’s participants about loved ones dearly missed.

She said Artist Sheila Wood painted a piece from each of the tribute prose pieces, which were showcased to the participants while writer Margaret O’Brien recalled beautiful healing words shared during her reflective writing workshops.

“This truly was an incredible journey for us all and the heartening feedback from the participants is so rewarding,” said Linda.

The Tosú Arís mixed-media art installation is on public display in the Sean Healy Memorial Library at Greenside, Carrick from May 3 to 20.

Tosú Arís creative team members and participants will be present daily at the Library from Monday, May 16 to Friday, May 30 from 2pm onwards to connect with the public and community groups to demonstrate ‘The Making and Outputs of Tosú Arís’ through audio, video and conversations. Booking is essential. To do so, contact the Tudor Artisan Hub on (051) 640921

Tosú Arís is a Bealtaine Festival project funded by Tipperary County Council Arts Office.