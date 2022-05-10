Artists invited to apply for studio space as part of Clonmel Arts Studios project

Clonmel Borough District in association with South Tipperary Arts Centre and the County Arts Office have been working with local artists on a project entitled Clonmel Arts Studios that was initiated in 2019.

The aim is to provide affordable studio space in buildings that foster a collaborative environment for artists working in different disciplines.

Clonmel Arts Studios are now accepting applications for studio space from interested professional artists in Clonmel and the surrounding area.

The application deadline is Wednesday, May 18 at 4.30pm and application forms are available through the links below or from South Tipperary Arts Centre.

The project aims to address the lack of studio space for visual artists in Clonmel and this call for applications is for a space that has become available in the pilot space at Hughes Mills and to ascertain the level of demand for studio space in the area. Plans are in place to further develop the project subject to demand.

For further information on the project please call (052) 612 7877 or info@southtippartscentre.ie for more information.