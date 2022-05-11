Limerick dealing with 'breach of team protocol' involving Tipp rival in pub after match

A member of the senior Limerick hurling panel is reported to have been arrested after an altercation in a pub in which a Tipperary hurler was allegedly head-butted, according to the Irish Independent.

The article states that the incident broke-out in a well-known pub in Limerick city at 12.30am on Monday just hours after the two counties had played each other in a fiercely contested Munster Championship game.

The Irish Independent reports that the Limerick player was arrested for an alleged Section 4 assault and brought to Henry Street Garda Station.

He was questioned before being released without charge later on Monday. A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions who must decide whether to pursue a case.

Limerick GAA has released a statement on social media saying: "On Sunday night last a member of the Limerick Senior Hurling squad was involved in a breach of our team protocols.

“The matter has been dealt with by management internally and no further comment will be made on the matter at this time.”