11 May 2022

Limerick dealing with 'breach of team protocol' involving Tipp rival in pub after match

The Irish Independent is reporting

John Kiely

Limerick hurling manager John Kiely

11 May 2022 7:38 AM

A member of the senior Limerick hurling panel is reported to have been arrested after an altercation in a pub in which a Tipperary hurler was allegedly head-butted, according to the Irish Independent. 

The article states that the incident broke-out in a well-known pub in Limerick city at 12.30am on Monday just hours after the two counties had played each other in a fiercely contested Munster Championship game.

The Irish Independent reports that the Limerick player was arrested for an alleged Section 4 assault and brought to Henry Street Garda Station.

He was questioned before being released without charge later on Monday. A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions who must decide whether to pursue a case.

Limerick GAA has released a statement on social media saying: "On Sunday night last a member of the Limerick Senior Hurling squad was involved in a breach of our team protocols.

“The matter has been dealt with by management internally and no further comment will be made on the matter at this time.”

