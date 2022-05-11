Search

11 May 2022

Plaques listing former Carrick-on-Suir council chairpersons still not re-erected over 3 years after Town Hall reopen

Co. Tipperary councillor angry at continued delay in re-erecting de Valera monument at Carrick-on-Suir Town Hall 

Carrick-on-Suir Town Hall

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

11 May 2022 7:00 PM

Wall plaques listing the past chairpersons of Carrick-on-Suir Urban District and Town Councils have still not been re-erected in Carrick Town Hall nearly three and half years since the civic building reopened after its refurbishment.
Cllr Kieran Bourke complained about the continued absence of the plaques in the Town Hall at Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District’s April meeting.
He told council officials that despite several promises the plaques listing the names of the former chairpersons of Carrick’s previous elected councils were still not back on the walls of the Town Hall.
He also pointed out that other memories associated with Carrick’s local authority such as town twinnings were also absent.
“They are gathering dust somewhere, I don’t know where. Just show a bit of respect to the people who came before you and served the community of this town,” declared the councillor, whose late uncle Denis and grandfather were councillors in Carrick-on-Suir for many decades.
Carrick-on-Suir MD District Administrator Marie O’Gorman acknowledged a commitment was previously given to re-erect the wall plaques.
She said a full complement of staff was now back in the Town Hall and promised to look into Cllr Bourke’s request.

