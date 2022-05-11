PICTURE: Spring Clean campaign a huge success in Tipperary

This year’s National Spring Clean campaign returned to its usual month-long clean up after two years of restricted clean ups due to the pandemic.

Over 300 groups from Tipperary registered to carry out clean ups throughout the county, an increase on the number of registered groups this time last year making Spring Clean 2022 Ireland’s largest anti-litter campaign to date.

Over 9,500 Tipperary volunteers have participated in organised clean ups throughout the county.

The National Spring Clean is Ireland’s official anti-litter campaign and over the past 23 years, the initiative has highlighted the collective responsibility we share in tackling and preventing our national litter problem.

National Spring Clean is operated by the Environmental Education Unit of An Taisce in partnership with Local Authorities and supported by the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment & Mars Wrigley Ireland.

Nationwide, volunteers collected an estimated 2,800 tonnes of litter and this has been an amazing opportunity for communities to come together and do their bit for their local environment, contribute to creating a more sustainable community, be with like-minded people and make a difference.

Furthermore, National Spring Clean has been a starting point for a large number of groups to organise regular clean-up events all year long.

This year the theme of community pride was at the forefront of the campaign with the National Spring Clean urging people of all ages to gather friends, family, classmates, neighbours or colleagues to unite in cleaning their shared green spaces together.