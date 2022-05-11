Search

11 May 2022

Majority of Bealtaine events to be held in-person in the Premier County

At the launch of the Tipperary Bealtaine Festival at the Tipperary Excel were_ Cllr. Marie Murphy, Cathaoirleach, Éanna Ní Lamhna and County Manager, Joe MacGrath

The Tipperary Bealtaine Festival was launched on Thursday, May 5 at the Tipperary Excel by the Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council, Cllr Marie Murphy.

In launching the festival, Cllr Murphy said that it was an important symbol of hope and resilience as we transition out of the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“For the first time since 2019, the majority of our Bealtaine events are being held in-person, allowing us to once again reconnect, participate and create. This year we are delighted to once again present an extensive, interactive programme throughout the county and this year’s events are open to be visited, experienced and enjoyed during the month all over Tipperary,” added Cllr Murphy.

Each year in the month of May, Bealtaine is presented as an annual nationwide festival celebrating the arts and creativity as we age.

The guest speaker at the event in the Tipperary Excel was acclaimed botanist and zoologist, Éanna Ní Lamhna.

