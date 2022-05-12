Search

12 May 2022

Street painting grant available to businesses in Tipperary

The street painting grant is still available and any business owner in Cahir should avail of not previously done while it lasts.

12 May 2022 11:00 AM

The Cahir Tidy Towns group continued planting at Butler Court last week and replaced a lot of the old shrubbery. This plantation was being cut every year to allow sight-lines and never got a chance to blossom as it should.
Thanks to Applegreen and Colm Browne for their sponsorship.

Thanks also this week to Liam Wall and Eugene Quirke for their generous donations towards town projects and these will be visible in the coming weeks.
We are in the middle of our entry form and it will be submitted at the weekend. There are 17 sustainable goals to target and the entry form is getting more difficult every year. Once this is submitted we will be calling on all of the community to row in behind us in keeping their area tidy in anticipation of the judge’s arrival. As a group we can only do so much. There are a few litter black spots and even with bins near to some picnic tables the rubbish is just left behind.
This weekend we announced the winners of the Tell Us a Story competition and we would like to thank our very own Melissa Hill for working with us on this project and taking the time to read all the entries and choose the winners.

In First place was Rachel Breheny, Second place Katie Peters, Third place John Power and Fourth place Brid Fahey Bates. This was our first venture with story time and it’s sure to run again next year.
This week we put in our orchard and 1,500 ground cover plants along the Swiss to stay in keeping with the biodiversity of the area and sustainable planting.
Works will continue to maintain what we have and in the coming weeks we need to be adjudicator ready.

The street painting grant is still available and any business owner in town should avail of not previously done while it lasts.
We meet as normal on Wednesday at 7pm.

