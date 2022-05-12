Search

12 May 2022

APPEAL: Do you know these men? Two dogs stolen from property in Tipperary

Can you help?

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

URGENT APPEAL

Reporter:

Reporter

12 May 2022 11:19 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The Facebook page for Bring Molly Home has issued another appeal after two French Bulldogs were stolen from a house in Tipperary Town.

A post on social media says: "URGENT: TIPPERARY TOWN AND BEYOND HAVE YOU SEEN THESE DOGS?
DO YOU KNOW THESE MEN?

"At approximately 5.20pm on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, these two men broke into [a] house and stole two beloved French Bulldogs (pictured below).

"Prezes is Male. Blonde colouring and eight-months-old. Lili is female. Brown colouring and three and a half-months-old.

"These men were clearly watching the house. They broke in to the back garden and smashed the glass of the kitchen door to break in to the house. Both dogs were then carried out in a bag.

"Please keep your eyes peeled and speak up if you know something. Prezes and Lili need to be returned immediately.

"If you have seen these dogs or if you know these men please call 0894447769 or contact Tipperary Garda Station on 062 80670.

"(Note: we only ever use this page to share posts about Molly - however given the circumstances we have decided to share these two as we are in the area and their owner is absolutely distraught without her dogs.)"

Meanwhile, Molly went missing from the family home in July 2020. 

The family later found out Molly was stolen and transported to the UK and they are continuing their campaign to find her. 

She is pictured below:

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media