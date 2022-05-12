APPEAL: Do you know these men? Two dogs stolen from property in Tipperary

The Facebook page for Bring Molly Home has issued another appeal after two French Bulldogs were stolen from a house in Tipperary Town.

A post on social media says: "URGENT: TIPPERARY TOWN AND BEYOND HAVE YOU SEEN THESE DOGS?

DO YOU KNOW THESE MEN?

"At approximately 5.20pm on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, these two men broke into [a] house and stole two beloved French Bulldogs (pictured below).

"Prezes is Male. Blonde colouring and eight-months-old. Lili is female. Brown colouring and three and a half-months-old.

"These men were clearly watching the house. They broke in to the back garden and smashed the glass of the kitchen door to break in to the house. Both dogs were then carried out in a bag.

"Please keep your eyes peeled and speak up if you know something. Prezes and Lili need to be returned immediately.

"If you have seen these dogs or if you know these men please call 0894447769 or contact Tipperary Garda Station on 062 80670.

"(Note: we only ever use this page to share posts about Molly - however given the circumstances we have decided to share these two as we are in the area and their owner is absolutely distraught without her dogs.)"

Meanwhile, Molly went missing from the family home in July 2020.

The family later found out Molly was stolen and transported to the UK and they are continuing their campaign to find her.

She is pictured below: