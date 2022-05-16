Tipperary pub once had the 'most wanted man in British Empire' as a customer

This week on The Local Business Promotion Series I am delighted to be joined by Nelly and Kathleen Moroney of Moroney’s Pub and Shop in Lisvernane village in the beautiful Glen of Aherlow.

The pub itself is one of the oldest pubs in Ireland and has been in the Moroney family for over 200 years, although the name “Moroney” only appeared over the door in 1868.

The business has been passed down through many generations of the Moroney family before it was taken over by Gerard and his wife Kathleen.

Gerard sadly passed away in 2019 and now the pub and shop are run by Kathleen and Gerard’s sister Nelly.

Today, Moroney’s is very much a social centre for both locals and tourists alike. It is often a meeting point for hillwalkers looking to explore the beautiful Glen of Aherlow. It is situated very centrally in the village of Lisvernane directly opposite the local National School and GAA pitch.

The pub has huge historical links to the War of Independence with Michael Collins frequenting the bar to hold meetings with local volunteers in the area.

At the time, Michael Collins was the most wanted man in the British Empire and he stayed in a safe house on the same road as Moroney’s Pub.

One night the safe house was raided by the Black and Tans and tragically a man named George Kiely was killed. There is a memorial to Kiely erected across the street from the pub in his honour.

Many of the furnishings in the pub are original and date back to the 18th century which adds wonderfully to the appearance. Moroney’s Pub caters for all types of parties, sporting events, social gatherings and all of life’s other major events in a very warm and relaxed atmosphere.

Moroney’s Shop, which is situated beside the pub, is your quintessential wonderful little country Irish shop.

It supplies all your daily needs from bread and milk, to your newspaper, to frozen goods, to sweets and treats, to all the other essential items needed around your home.

A warm welcome and a kind word greets everyone who enters the shop and it is a wonderful meeting point for all the locals in the Glen.

The Moroney family is also a great supporter of local teams and clubs in the area, which is greatly appreciated by them all.

The family have been immersed in the social and cultural fabric of the Glen of Aherlow for the past 200 years, and will be for many more years to come.

“Effin Eddie” Moroney is world famous for his colourful match commentary, while several of the Moroney family have been involved in some of Aherlow GAA’s most famous wins down through the years.

It was brilliant speaking to Nelly and Kathleen on a beautiful sunny day on the bench outside Moroney’s in the world-famous Glen of Aherlow. Please support their wonderful businesses when you are passing through the beautiful Village of Lisvernane.

Nelly and Kathleen would like to thank all their loyal customers to date and they are always excited to continue welcoming new customers into the bar and shop in the future.

The very best wishes to Nelly and Kathleen and to all their family for the future of the business and I wish them all many happy and successful years ahead.

Written by John O’Heney