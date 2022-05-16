BREAKING: Planning lodged for 'glamping pods' in the Premier County

A planning application has been lodged for "glamping pods" in the Premier County.
Anthony Murphy has made the application to Tipperary County Council for a total of four glamping pods for guests along with an outdoor/sheltered communal area, a reception/staff hut, bike storage and recycling/waste storage.
The development address is at Coole, Middle Quarter, Newcastle, Clonmel.
The application also includes: two parking bays per pod as well as an additional two spaces for staff usage. Also intended is landscaping and an underground water treatment plant for drainage.
The local authority has until July 6 to make a decision.
The planning application is currently in pre-validation.
