Search

17 May 2022

Cappawhite man's extraordinary commitment to the very poorest of the Third World

Incredible - in this week's Nationalist

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Paul Grisewood (kneeling front right) pictured with the Fuller Centre for Housing team in El Salvador

Reporter:

Martin Quinn

17 May 2022 8:19 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Cappawhite man, Paul Grisewood, has recently returned from El Salvador where he participated in a house building programme for the very poor of New Cuscatlan.

Paul joined up with The Fuller Centre for Housing, a sister organisation of Habitat For Humanity, for the construction programme and was the only non-American in a group of 25 participants.

The Fuller Center for Housing is a non-profit organisation that seeks to eradicate poverty housing by promoting partnerships with individuals and community groups to build and rehabilitate homes for people in need.

Since launching in 2005, The Fuller Centre has spanned the globe and now has covenant partners in more than 70 US communities and 20 countries.

One of their largest project sites is in El Salvador where they are building communities that move families out of slums and unstable conditions into homes with solid walls, a dry roof, clean water, a kitchen, electricity and flush toilets.

The partner families in El Salvador typically come from disease-rampant living environments where the makeshift homes are made of mud, plastic, and rusty metal situated on land they do not own, with very basic sanitation facilities, if any.

After the houses are built the partner families will truly own it once they pay it forward using a no-profit, no-interest loan.
It creates an astonishing change in the direction of the lives of the families and, especially, their children.

The families become not just recipients, but donors as they work alongside the volunteers and builders and repay the costs of construction.

Paul Grisewood says that to date the organisation has completed well over 300 homes in the creation of six communities, with another 160 homes currently underway.

“Before we got down to work we visited a community of homes built six years ago to see how they have progressed and it now is a beautiful and peaceful place.

"Everyone that can works now and the grannies mind the children while the mothers are at work. We learn so much each day about the movement behind this amazing build. About 150 houses are being built with land donated by the Government and the Fuller Centre and the People Helping People Network looks after the development and recruitment of families.”

This Network also contributes a wide range of community support from nutrition assistance to dental work to some types of medical care. They have also helped families access job training or start niche small businesses. With the home as the central pillar of this comprehensive approach, they are destroying the allure of gangs that has overtaken too much of this beautiful nation.

On the same site that Paul was working on there were 75 inmates who were serving in the construction of the homes, in which they learn skills as they contribute to a better world and earn earlier release. Paul speaks of a visit to a lady named Gabriella.

“We visited Gabriella who lives almost on top of the mountain. It took us a good effort to climb up there and when we arrived we found out she has two daughters and a son. One daughter is in a wheelchair and her mother continually pulls her up and down the 80 or 90 steps to her home. She deserves a suitable home and we are thrilled that she will move in next month.”

The last day on the site started with a four hour thunderstorm which led to roads being flooded so rain gear was essential for the team. Paul takes up the story again:

“After the rain most of the work was inside and when we finished work we had some fun playing games with the children of the existing 30 homeowners. Then we moved up to dedicate a home to Anna who has been waiting 17 years for her own home.

"She cried with emotion as she told of her struggle for years and years with trying to pay rent and often with no food on the table. She never gave up hope and said that a miracle happened when she heard about this programme and was accepted. Next month she moves in with her 84 year mother, her daughter and granddaughter.

"She was so excited and so thankful. It filled our hearts with pride and emotion. We finished the day with a nice meal. A great programme filled with non stop work and laughter in the company of a fantastic team.”

Paul is no stranger to this type of voluntary housing work as he has participated in builds in Thailand and Vietnam and has also led three teams to the Philippines. Congratulations to him on this fantastic work and to his latest one in El Salvador.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media